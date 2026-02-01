William Beverly

Beverly, William E. "Bud"



William E. "Bud" Beverly, 87, of Springfield, passed away on January 24, 2026 in his home. He was born October 27, 1938 in Damascus, Virginia to the late Mary E. Beverly. Bud was a veteran of the United States Army. He was a man of many talents, having worked for the railroad, as a machinist, and in construction, before retiring from OSMI. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was the best husband and father, always taking care of his wife and family. In addition to his mother, Bud was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary "Liz" Beverly on October 9, 2025; his son, Tony Beverly; and several siblings. Survivors include sons, Chris Beverly and Michael (Marta) Beverly; daughter, Cynthia Beverly; daughter-in-law, Amy Beverly; grandsons, Jordan and Caleb Beverly; granddaughter, Lauren Dorsey; great-granddaughter, Iyanna Black; and several nieces and nephews. Per Bud's wishes, no services are to be held. Arrangements entrusted to the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Condolences may be shared online at www.jkzfh.com.



