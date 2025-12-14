William Bohaboy Sr.

Bohaboy, Sr., William Roy



BOHABOY, William Roy, Sr. passed away peacefully in his sleep at home in the early morning of December 8th, 2025. He was born on May 17, 1942 in Newark, NJ to parents Howard and Marion Bohaboy. Roy was a talented athlete, playing baseball and basketball at Boonton High School and Columbia University in New York. One of his favorite moments at Columbia was upsetting Senator (and basketball Hall of Famer) Bill Bradley's Princeton Tigers his senior year. After graduating from Columbia in 1964, Roy married the love of his life, Carol. Roy chose a path in the US Air Force and attended Officer Training in Lackland Air Force Base in Texas. As a Vietnam Veteran, he spent 15 years of active duty as an intelligence officer, reaching the rank of Captain. After being honorably discharged, in 1980, Roy continued his career at Wright Patterson Air Force Base as a Security Specialist with AFRL. Roy retired from WPAFB in 2001 and continued his career working as a contractor for Georgia Tech, retiring (for good) in 2009. Roy continued his love for sports by coaching various youth teams with his children. This led to a soccer coaching career that included stints at Alter High School's Boys' Soccer Team (including two state titles in 1987 and 1988), Tippecanoe High School's Girls' Soccer Team, and Troy High School's Girls' Soccer Team. In addition, Roy was a State Coach with the Olympic Development Team in the late 1980s to early 1990s. Roy's athletic achievements have earned him multiple spots in "Halls of Fame", including Boonton High School (NJ), Alter High School, and Ohio Scholastic Soccer Coaches Association. Born with the gift of gab, Roy was a big man with a big personality and sense of humor. He always lit up the room and had a special way of making everyone feel like they were part of the family. Roy is preceded in death by his biological father Howard, mother Marion, father Paul "Dutch" Muller and his brother, Doug. He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Carol; sons, Paul (Jill), Will (Cherie), and Jeffrey (Beth); grandchildren, Ian, Luke, Graeme, Trinity, Aimee, Christopher, Emma (Patrick) Ehrman, and Anna. Private family services will be held later at Arlington National Cemetery. Send condolences to the family by visiting www.Routsong.com



