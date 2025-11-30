William Budde

Budde, William R.



Age 75, of Dayton, passed away on November 16, 2025. Born March 7, 1950, he was the son of the late William Sr. and Alberta Budde and was also preceded in death by his daughter-in-law, Melissa Adams Budde.



A devoted husband, father, and Grampy, Bill is survived by his wife, Jayme; sons William (Karen), Mikel (Kim), Scot, and Rob (Christina); Jacqueline and Jonathan Sicherman; brothers David (Cathilin) and Joseph Sr. (Tammy); eight grandchildren: Alex, Kate, Eli, Erin, Klete, Brody, Genevieve, and Juliette; and many cousins and friends.



Bill proudly served over 50 years at Budde Sheet Metal Works as a third-generation owner, carrying on the legacy of his grandfather, father, and extended family, before entrusting the company to the fourth generation. He served on numerous industry boards including SMACNA, GONDBA, Ta-wa-si, and others. He held several leadership roles within the St. Anne's Hill Historical Society. He was a passionate University of Dayton basketball fan.



Bill will be remembered for his humility, perseverance, strong work ethic, and deep faith.



Services will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, December 2, 2025. Visitation from 9–10 a.m. with Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Burial at Calvary Cemetery. Condolences at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com.



