William Buell

Buell, William Arthur "Bill"



age 86, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully at his home on September 20, 2025, surrounded by his loved ones. He was born in Springfield, Ohio, to Raymond E. Buell and Jean L. Minniear. Bill proudly served his country as a Machinist's Mate Second Class in the United States Navy and in the Army National Guard. He was a life member of the DAV and an active member of VFW Post 1031, the Eagles, the American Legion Post 14, and his union club. Bill retired from Navistar after many years of dedicated service. Beyond work, he cherished spending time with his family, whether on road trips, fishing, enjoying bluegrass music, or watching his favorite western shows. His love for family and simple joys was the hallmark of his life. He is survived by his daughter, Cindy (Thomas) Fasick; his stepson, Jason Massie; his grandchildren, Danielle Owens (and her significant other Thomas Kane) and Zachary Massie; his great-grandchildren, Hanna, Haley, Heather, Chris, McKenzie, Daniel, Nash, and Brantley; and his friends Bobby Crabtree and Jimmy Howard, along with other loving family members and friends who will hold his memory close. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Evelyn "Chris" Buell; beloved ex-wife, Donna Buell; his parents, Raymond E. Buell and Jean L. Minniear; his son, William M. "Billy" Buell; and his grandson, Scott Fasick. Visitation will be held on Monday, September 29, 2025, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a service beginning at 12:00 p.m. at Littleton & Rue Funeral Home, located at 830 N. Limestone St., Springfield, Ohio, 45503. A committal service will follow at Vale Cemetery. Very special thanks to Day City Hospice nurse Mary Mayo, caregiver Wade Hodge, and Pastor Jon Stevens for their compassionate care and support during this time. Arrangements are in the care of Littleton & Rue Funeral Home. You can still show your support by sending flowers or planting a tree in memory of Bill at www.littletonandrue.com.





