William Damewood

Damewood, William Paul "Bill"



William Paul Damewood, known affectionately as Bill, passed away on September 19, 2025, at Springfield Regional Medical Center, following a hard-fought battle with cancer. Born on October 1, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio to the late Owen and Lora (McQuirt) Damewood, Bill lived a life dedicated to his family, career, and passions. A proud member of UAW#402, Bill devoted 30 years of his professional life to Navistar, where he eventually retired. His commitment to his work was paralleled by his active participation in the Northeastern High School alumni association, where he was a cherished member of the class of 1959. Throughout his life, Bill enjoyed a diverse array of hobbies and interests. He found joy in participating in various antique tractor, car, and gun clubs, including Shawnee Antique Car Club, reflecting his passion for history and mechanics. Bill is survived by his beloved wife, Elizabeth "Libby" Damewood, and his son Mark (Cindy) Damewood. He was also a proud grandfather to Elizabeth, Loretta, and Douglas Jr. Additionally, he is remembered by his brother, James "Jim" (Marcella) Damewood. He was preceded in death by his late wife of 53 years, Julia Ann (Dever) Damewood, and their son Douglas Damewood. Bill also mourns the loss of his brothers, Owen Edward Damewood and Donald (Anita) Damewood. Visitation for Bill will be held on September 26, 2025, from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the Jackson Lytle & Lewis Life Celebration Center. This will be followed by a funeral service beginning at 6:00 PM. Bill's legacy of love, dedication, and steadfastness will forever be remembered by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Memorial contributions may be may to the Springfield Cancer Center in Bill's honor. Condolences are forwarded to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com



