William Eakman

Eakman, William J. "Bill"



Abscent from the body present with the Lord. 2 Corinthains 5:8. William "Bill" Eakman passed away on October 2, 2025 at age 63. He was born May 28, 1962 to the late Wendal and Mary (Barnhart) Eakman in Dayton, OH. Bill grew up to manhood with his loving parents, until their passing. Bill received services from the Board of MRDD. Bill worked at Goodwill for 10 years. He loved it and was very proud of his job. Church, Family and friends were important to Bill, he especially enjoyed participating in singing with Pastor Jerry Siler, of Cornerstone Baptist Church in Dayton. He was a volunteer at the Ronald McDonald House for many years. He played basketball, bowling, band activity, and competed in special Olympics, he loved wrestling too. Bill is survived by many cousins, he always made us smile, many friends from his various jobs and activities, his Church Family, and very special friend, Debbie Finnin, whom we much appreciate! A visitation for Bill will be on Tuesday, November 11, 2025 at Newcomer Funeral Home, Kettering Chapel (3940 Kettering Blvd. Kettering, OH 45439) from 1 PM - 2 PM with a funeral procession leaving the funeral home at 2 PM for David's Cemetery with Pastor Jerry Siler officiating at graveside. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House, Dayton, OH. To share a memory of Bill or leave his family a special message, please visit www.newcomerdayton.com.



