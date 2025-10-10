William Hendrickson

Hendrickson, Judge William Ross



Judge William Ross Hendrickson, Sr., 99, of Monroe, Ohio, died peacefully on October 7, 2025, at the Ohio Living Mount Pleasant retirement facility in Monroe. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 12:00 noon at the Mount Pleasant retirement facility's chapel on Friday October 10, 2025, with the service immediately following.



Judge Hendrickson was born on June 8, 1926, on a farm in Preble County, Ohio. He attended West Elkton High School, graduating at age 17. He worked in a factory to earn money for his freshman year of college. However, because he was drafted at age 18 to serve in the Army during World War II, he paused his education at the University of Dayton. After leaving the Army, he utilized the GI bill to complete his education at UD. Judge Hendrickson then graduated from the University of Cincinnati law school.



Judge Hendrickson began his practice of law by opening his own law firm in Monroe. In order to support his family as he built up the practice, he initially worked in the law office during the day and then worked an evening shift at a local aircraft factory. A few years after building the law practice into a full-time position, he ran for and was elected County Court Judge in Butler County and held that position for 20 years. In 1980 he was elected to the newly created 12th District Court of Appeals and served in that position for 10 years. At his retirement from the appellate court, the thoroughness of his legal opinions was recognized since at that time he had the fewest number of overturned cases of that court.



Judge Hendrickson had several interests besides the law. He loved antique cars and collected numerous ones. He enjoyed tinkering with them just enough to make them run – that was his definition of "restoring" an antique car – who needs a roof on a Model T when it rains during the parade in Hamilton! He became a licensed small plane pilot and enjoyed flying his Cessna around the area. On his 98th birthday, he was a passenger in another pilot's small plane and briefly took the controls – it was one of his favorite recent memories to talk about. Judge Hendrickson and his wife Gloria were also world travelers. They made trips to China and the Far East, Russia, South America, and many trips to Europe – including several visits to the Passion Play in Oberammergau, Germany. The memories of those trips and his service in the Army formed the basis of many conversations during the last years of his life. Judge Hendrickson was a member of the Masons, rising to the rank of 33rd degree. Judge Hendrickson also continued his interest in military service by participating in Civil Air Patrol; he rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel and served as a unit commander for CAP groups in several locations.



Judge Hendrickson is survived by his wife Gloria (Upton) Hendrickson. They celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary in late July. He is survived by their four children: Cathy Holmes (Gary), Carol Davis (Martin, Jr.), Bill Hendrickson, Jr. (Barb), and Robert Hendrickson (Debra). He is also survived by the following grandchildren: Brian Holmes, Christa Nolen, Ross Hendrickson, Amanda Whitt, Martin Davis III, Robby Hendrickson, Cassie Herman, and Danielle Boswell, plus many great- and great-great-grandchildren. Judge Hendrickson was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth and Huber Hendrickson and his sister Mary Allen.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to either Macular Degeneration Research (https://donate.brightfocus.org/mdr/donate) or Glaucoma Research (https://glaucoma.org/).



Friends and family are invited to express their condolences to the family from 10:00 AM – 12:00 noon on Friday October 10, 2025, at the Mount Pleasant retirement facility's chapel, with the service immediately following. For more information and/or to send condolences, please visit https://www.breitenbach-anderson.com



