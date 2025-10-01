William Kinser

Kinser, William "Bill"



age 92, of Kettering, passed away Monday, September 29, 2025. Family will greet friends Thursday, October 2 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 3 at 11:00am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering. Bill will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com