William Kinser

6 hours ago
Kinser, William "Bill"

age 92, of Kettering, passed away Monday, September 29, 2025. Family will greet friends Thursday, October 2 from 6:00pm-8:00pm at Routsong Funeral Home, 2100 E. Stroop Rd., Kettering. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, October 3 at 11:00am at Ascension Catholic Church, 2025 Woodman Dr., Kettering. Bill will be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.

