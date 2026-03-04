William Kramer Jr.

Kramer, Jr., William T. "Bill"



William T. "Bill" Kramer, Jr., age 77 of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee formerly of Ross, Ohio passed away on February 28, 2026 at Hospice of Cincinnati, Hamilton Unit. He was born on February 10, 1949, in Cincinnati, Ohio the son of Marian (Chuck) and William T. Kramer, Sr. He attended Our Lady of Lourdes and Elder High School, graduating in 1967. On April 19, 1969, he married Mary Paula "Maypo" Noeth at St. William Catholic Church in Price Hill. Bill retired from Jacobs Sheet Metal after 40 years in the sheet metal industry. Bill was active for many years with MRAA coaching and serving on the board, volunteering and organizing the St. Aloysius Church Festivals, and was instrumental in the start-up of St. Teresa of Kolkata in Maynardville, TN. Bill and Maypo enjoyed many great days boating and spending time with family and friends. He lived life to the fullest and will be missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife; Maypo Kramer; two children, Karen (Jim) Wolpert and Ken (Sarah) Kramer; his grandchildren, Nathan (fiancé Allie Jacob) Wolpert, Josh (Scarlett) Wolpert, Father Nicholas Kramer, Abigail (Colton) Hage, Jesse (fiancé Mia Salamone) Kramer, Benjamin Kramer, Emily Kramer and Amelia Kramer; three siblings, Judy (John "Mitt") Middendorf, Bob (Kathy) Kramer and Tom (Lori) Kramer; and many other loving relatives and friends. Visitation will be held at Charles C. Young Funeral Home, 4032 Hamilton Cleves Road, Ross, Ohio on Thursday, March 5, 2026 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. There will be a eulogy at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Road, Fairfield, Ohio 45014 at 10:15 a.m. on Friday, March 6, 2026 immediately followed by a Mass of Christian Burial with Father Nicholas Kramer, his grandson, officiating. If desired, memorials may be made to the Shriners or to the American Heart Association. Albert D. Hinkel, funeral director with Charles C. Young Funeral Home, Ross, Ohio is assisting the family. Online condolences at www.charlesyoungfuneralhome.com



