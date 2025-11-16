William Lecky

Lecky, William Edward "Bill"



William "Bill" Edward Lecky age 84, of Millersburg, Ohio went home to be with the Lord Wednesday November 12, 2025, at Danbury of Millersburg.



Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday November 17th at Alexander Funeral Home, Millersburg, with Pastor Paula Koch officiating. Burial will follow at Prairie Township Cemetery, Holmesville, Ohio. Friends may call two hours prior to the service Monday at the funeral home.



In Lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Crossroads Hospice or the Holmes County Education Foundation.



Bill was born August 25, 1941, in Springfield, Ohio and was the son of Harry and Mary Jane (Reese) Lecky. He married Barbara Moone in 1966, and they shared over 58 years together. He was a member of the Millersburg Methodist Community Church and volunteered for the Holmes County Airport Authority. Bill worked for his father and uncle at the Red Head station in Springfield throughout high school and after graduation. He moved to Holmes County where he opened the Red Head gas station on South Washington Street in 1966. He later expanded the business to several additional counties. Bill also opened the Classic Car Wash in Millersburg in the late 1990's with his son. Bill loved riding motorcycles and collecting classic cars, his favorite was a 1965 corvette. He also became an instrument rated pilot and enjoyed flying private planes.



Surviving in addition to his wife Barbara are his three children and their families, daughter Tina (Carey) Conn, granddaughter Caitlin Conn; daughter Cathy (Alan) Muller, grandchildren Nathan and Grace Muller; son William (Staci) Lecky, grandchildren Niyah Lecky, Kaili and Keaton Coblentz.



Online condolences may be left for the family at www.alexanderfhinc.com.



