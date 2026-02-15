William Roth

Roth, William Michael "Bill"



William (Bill) Michael Roth, passed away peacefully at age 79, on December 1, 2025, in Lake Oswego, Oregon, after a lengthy battle with kidney disease complicated by diabetes. Born and raised in Dayton, Ohio, Bill attended Chaminade High School and St. Stephen's church, forming core values that guided him throughout his life.



He made his home for many years in Brookville, Ohio, before retiring from a dedicated career at the Trotwood Postal Service and moving to Milford, Ohio for several years before relocating to Oregon in 2021 to remain close to family. Bill was known for his friendly manner and served his community through his work, social organizations, and the Ohio National Guard.



He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Carolyn Wysong Roth (included in photo); his parents, William Frederick and Elizabeth Ann Roth; his brother, Charles; and his sister, Julia Ann Kneller. He is survived by his daughter, Mina, son-in-law Taft Stricklin, and granddaughters Violet and Lucille, all of Oregon; as well as by his daughter, Elizabeth Roth of Ohio.



Despite the inherent dangers of his career path, he never met a dog he didn't like, and he was no doubt greeted in heaven by his loving wife leading a long line of furry friends, all excited to see him.



Bill will be remembered fondly for his humor, hard work, love of food and cooking, near-equal devotion to his family and his riding lawnmower, wood-working skills, and the positive impact he had on all who knew him. His legacy will live on in the hearts of family and friends who can find comfort in recounting a lifetime of entertaining stories and jokes.



