William Sharp Jr.

Sharp, Jr., William Howard "Bill"



age 83, died on November 17, 2025 in Miami Valley Hospital after a brief illness. He was a long-time resident of Dayton, Ohio and vicinity. Bill was born in Hamilton, Ohio on July 19, 1942, the first of four children. When he was eight years old, his family moved to a mini farm in Overpeck, Ohio, where he developed an interest in small animals, especially chickens. He raised rare breed chickens throughout adulthood and found genetics and breeding a fascinating hobby. A talented singer, Bill sang a solo at his graduation from Seven Mile High School in 1960 and at his niece's wedding. He also performed in choirs, including The Dayton Gay Men's Chorus. Bill and his father attended Miami University together, both earning degrees in education in 1965. Bill became an art teacher, a profession in which he was able to combine his artistic talents, his love of children, and his enthusiasm for getting others interested in expressing themselves through art. In 1965 Bill married Lynn Marie Flint, who preceded him in death. The couple was blessed with a son and a daughter. In 1993 Bill met Paul Leppla, and the two fell deeply in love. They were wed on November 22, 2015. Bill was an avid world traveler, even going on an African Safari at the age of 79. He and Paul hosted countless parties and thoroughly enjoyed welcoming guests into his home. Everyone who knew Bill will remember him as a vibrant, sociable person with many interests and talents, an infectious sense of humor, and a joyful approach to life. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William Howard Sharp, Sr. and Nora Pauline (Howell) Sharp, a sister, Linda (Bobby) McCoy, and a niece. He is survived by his husband Paul Leppla, son Eric (Julie) Sharp, daughter Erin Sharp (Todd Winstead), three granddaughters, Peyton, Piper, and Ali, two sisters, Wilma (Don) Chadwell and Bonnie (Dave) Krause, four nieces, four nephews, six grand nieces, nine grand nephews and many other family members and friends. Visitation will take place on Thursday, November 20, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr. in Dayton, Ohio. The funeral will be at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, November 21 at the same location. To leave the family a special message, please visit www.bakerhazelsnider.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com