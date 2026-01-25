William Stubbs

William "Bill" E. Stubbs, age 90, of Waynesville, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, January 17, 2026, at Ohio Living Quaker Heights. A celebration of life gathering and visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, January 30, at Stubbs-Conner Funeral Home in Waynesville. A life celebration service will be held immediately after the gathering at 7:00 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home, with Brian Blankenship officiating. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.stubbsconner.com.

