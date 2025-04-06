Williams, Albert "AL"



Albert "AL" Williams, age 82, of Englewood, Ohio passed away unexpectedly following a procedure at the James Medical Center in Columbus, OH, on Sunday, March 23, 2025 surrounded by his wife, son Jason and other family members. Al was born July 31, 1942, in Columbus, Mississippi to the late Charlie and Annie Williams. Al retired as the first black General Supervisor, from Delco Moraine after 39 years of dedicated service. He attended Mississippi Industrial College on a football scholarship and graduated with a B.S. in Education. Al was an active member of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity. He was an avid golfer and a long-term supporter and participant in the Fairway Golf League. Although Al was an avid golfer, he enjoyed watching and playing all sports and was a devoted Steelers fan. Al was a United States Army veteran and a member of St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church. Al was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Robert Williams; sisters, Marge Westbrook and Earnistine Barney; son, William "Billy" Hathman. Al is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Jo-Anne Williams; two sons, Anthony "Jason" Williams, Antwan (Adrian) Bailey; daughter, April (William) Turner; brothers, Charles (Hilda) Williams, Sammie (Saundra) Williams; sister, Helene Wooten; grandchildren, Shiann Williams, William Turner II, Kiara (Devon) Berry, Kyler (Andre) Love, Tedrian Satterwhite, Dah'Zaria Landers, Ke'Wuan Garrett, Alanna Martin, Carter Bailey and Daneisha Morris; a host of great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, other relatives and close friends. Al will be greatly missed by family and all his frat brothers and golfing buddies. Funeral service 12 pm Thursday, April 10, 2025, at St. Luke Missionary Baptist Church, 2262 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 11 am- 12 pm at which time family will receive friends. Rev. Calvin Cummings officiating. Deacon Fred O'Neal eulogist. Interment Woodland Cemetery. Arrangements by House of Wheat Funeral Home.



