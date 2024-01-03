Williams, Beverly

Williams (Brown), Beverly Kay



Beverly Kay (née Brown) Williams, 71, of South Solon Ohio died December 30, 2023, at Springfield Regional Medical Center. She was born on January 17, 1952, to Ellsworth and Agnes (née Adams) Brown. She graduated from Springfield South High School in 1970 and attended Baldwin Wallace College before graduating from Wright State University.



Known as Kay to her family and Bev to her friends, she was a kind and generous person. In her youth, she worked as a Health Inspector in Clinton County. After which, she worked as a substitute teacher and ended her career working at the Ohio Masonic Home in the activities department.



She was involved with her children's 4-H projects and was well known around the Goat Barn at the Clark County Fair. She will also be remembered for her kindness to others and her amazing goat milk fudge.



She loved family holidays and always made sure that no one would ever feel left out and brought love and joy to her family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 47 years, Larry W. Williams; her parents; her sister, Gladys Knox; and her brother, Ellsworth Brown, Jr. She is survived by her children, Jessica (Andrew) Badger, Kristina (Jerry Breadon) Williams, and Larry David Williams; her grandchildren, Hannah and Kayla Breadon, Nathan Badger, and Jasmine and Jordan Gentzel; and her dog, Maggie. She is also survived by an uncle, Paul (Gladys) Adams; sisters, Rebecca (Raymond) Mefford and Dian Brown; her brother, Douglas Brown; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.



The family will receive friends on Thursday, January 4, 2024, from 6:00  8:00 PM in the EBERLE-FISHER FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 103 North Main Street, London, Ohio 43140. A funeral service will take place Friday, January 5, 2024, beginning at 12:00 noon. Interment will follow in Range Township Cemetery.



