WILLIAMS, Billy L.



Billy L. Williams, age 87, of Franklin, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, October 24, 2021, at the Hospice of Butler Warren County. Billy was born September 1, 1934, in Jonesville, VA, to the late George and Ola (DeVault) Williams. Billy was the owner and operator of Williams Car Sales which started in 1963. The family would like to extend a special thank you to his business partner and grandson, Jeff Hensley. He was an avid fan of Dale Earnhart and NASCAR. Billy was preceded in death by his first wife, Betty Williams, his second wife, Jean Terry, his siblings, Myrna Dean, White, Reed, Cy Williams. Billy is survived by his three children, Mike (Lisa) Williams, Dave Williams, Sherri (Bruce) Alexander; his three grandchildren, Valerie, Miles (Whitney), Macy; his great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn, Poppy and other great-grandchildren; his sister, Charlotte Lay; his sister-in-law, Judy Williams. Funeral Services are 10am Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Anderson Funeral Home, 1357 E. 2nd St., Franklin, OH, with Bruce Alexander



officiating. Burial will be in Miami Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6-8pm at the funeral home. The family would like to extend special thanks to Jimmy Lamb, Jeff Davis, Larry Wolfe, Jorge Salazar, Floyd "Grady" Hurston. Memorial contributions can be made to Cerebral Palsy or The Hearing Impaired.



