WILLIAMS, Charles

WILLIAMS, Jr.,



Charles S. "JD"



Age 67, passed away peacefully in his sleep, with his family and dog Judy by his side, Wednesday, February 8th.



JD grew up in the Meadowdale neighborhood of Dayton. He graduated from Northview School and also attended Jergens and Calumet workshops. In his later years, JD moved to Wilmington, Ohio, where he thoroughly enjoyed his retirement years.



JD loved his family dearly, a cold beer, Charlie Pride and a good WWE match. He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his loving parents, Charles Sr. and Darlis Williams; and dear sister, Beverly Price.



He is survived by his loving siblings, Patricia (Jack) Spradling, Richard (Shelly) Williams, Frances (Greg) Boyd, Locia Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews that he adored.



A funeral Service will be held 12PM Monday, February 13, 2023, at Baker Hazel & Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, Oh 45415. The family will receive friends 11AM until time of service at the funeral home. Burial to follow at Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Online memories and condolences may be left for the family at:



