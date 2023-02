WILLIAMS, Daveontae M. "Dae Dae"



Age 16, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023. Visitation 10 am- 1pm, Monday, February 13 at Faith Deliverance Church of God in Christ, 450 Turner Road, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 12 pm-1pm. Funeral service to begin at 1pm. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.