Williams, David

Williams Sr., David



David Williams Sr., age 74, of Trotwood, Ohio, departed this life Sunday, December 17, 2023. Visitation 9 am- 11 am Friday, January 5, 2024 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Avenue, Dayton, Ohio. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Funeral service begins at 11 am.



