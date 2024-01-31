Williams, Edward Lee "Bush"



Age 88 of St. Clair Township, passed away at his home on Monday, January 29, 2024. He was born on June 11, 1935 in Monroe, the son of the late James B. and Anna Marie (Reese) Williams. On August 4, 1956 in Seven Mile, Ed married his wife of over 67 years, Jewelene "Judy" (Scheid) Williams. He worked as a machine operator for Pillsbury for 25 years and for American Aggregate for 15 years, until his retirement on July 10, 1995. Ed was a previous Elder of Seven Mile Presbyterian Church and a current member of Collinsville Church. He was on the Williamsdale and St. Clair Township Fire Departments for 30 years, and the Assistant Fire Chief for 15 of those years. He was a friend to many and always had a story to tell. Ed is survived by his wife, Judy; son, Kenneth (Sarah) Williams; grandchildren, Josh Ragan, Jessica Ragan, Cory Williams, Lucas Williams, Adam Williams, and Benjamin Williams; great-grandsons, AJ and William; brother, Ray Williams; son-in-law; Donald Ragan; daughter-in-law, Ruth Ann Williams; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Kathy Ann Ragan and Melvin "Eddie" Williams; granddaughter, Samantha Haehlne; and siblings, Doris Hobbs, Faye Williams, Brack Williams, and Kenneth Williams. A Visitation will be held from 10am until 11:30am on Friday, February 2, 2024 at Webb Noonan Kidd Funeral Home, Ross Avenue at South "D" Street, Hamilton. A Funeral Service will begin at 11:30am on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Rich Friedmann officiating. Interment will follow in Hickory Flat Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Ed's name to either Collinsville Church, 5091 Hamilton Eaton Road, Hamilton, OH 45013 or the American Cancer Society, 4540 Cooper Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242. Condolences may be left for the family at www.Webb-Noonan.com



