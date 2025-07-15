Williams, Gayle

Williams (Burnett), Gayle Lynne



Gayle Lynne Williams, a cherished soul born on February 10, 1947, in Xenia, Ohio, passed away on July 11, 2025, surrounded by her loving family. She was a beacon of love and warmth, whose nurturing spirit and dedication to those around her left an indelible mark on everyone fortunate enough to know her. As a proud graduate of Stebbins High School, Class of 1966, Gayle went on to build a fulfilling career in the Beavercreek area as a Barber and also retired from Inland (GM), where she served as an Assembler. Her work ethic and commitment to excellence mirrored her approach to life-always doing her best and treating everyone like family. Gayle was a beloved wife to Steven Williams, who stood by her side through the beautiful tapestry of life they wove together. She was a devoted mother to her children: Mike Woodford, Melissa Sherwood, Bryan (Christy) Woodford, Sheven (Gretchen) Williams, and Douglas Woodford. Gayle took immense pride in her role as a grandmother, a title she adorned with love. Her grandchildren-Bryan Scott (Jessica) Woodford, Nicole (Wesley) Woodford, Jayden (Minea) Williams, Jeremy (Baye) Williams, Hayley (D.J.) Moore, Riley Woodford, and Trevor Sherwood-brought her endless joy, and her love extended to her great-grandchildren: Carissa, Alyssa, Elijah, Noah, Mac, and Maddox. Family gatherings were a source of delight for Gayle, whether she was cooking her favorite meals or simply creating memories that would last a lifetime. Her loving personality shaped a nurturing environment where everyone felt welcome, cared for, and cherished. She had a special bond with her niece Beverly and shared treasured moments with dear friends Peggy Rhodes, Deborah Shepard and Donna Monce. She also leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Beyond her family, Gayle held a significant place in her community. She was a proud member of the Miamisburg Fraternal Order of the Eagles #2306, where she made many friends and cherished memories. Gayle was preceded in death by her parents, William and Dorothy Burnett; and her brothers Charles, James, and Scott. Visitation, Thursday, July 17, 2025, at Newcomer Funeral Home, 3380 Dayton-Xenia Rd., Beavercreek, from 12:00pm-1:00pm, with Funeral Service at 1:00pm, officiated by her grandson, Bryan. To share a memory of Gayle or to leave a message, visit www.NewcomerDayton.com



