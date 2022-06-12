dayton-daily-news logo
WILLIAMS, Henry

WILLIAMS, Henry M.

Of Springfield, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 4, 2022. He was born July 27, 1945, the son of Virgil

Williams and Opal J. (Rose)

Williams. Henry "Mark" is

survived by his wife of 55 years Shera J. Williams, sons Scott (Angie) Williams and Matthew K. Williams; grandchildren Scott (Scottie) Williams and

Taryn Williams; sisters

Elizabeth Reagan and Pokey (Paul) Campbell; several nieces and nephews; special brothers Larry and Steve Spencer; honorary sons, Kenny Rice and Greg Deiser; and special friends Glen Frisby and Bob Foster. He was preceded in death by his parents and beloved cat Charlie. A private Celebration of Life is planned for a later date. Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory is handling the arrangements. Condolences and messages for the family may be left at


www.FerncliffCemetery.org



