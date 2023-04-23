Williams, James "Lee"



age 54 of Kettering, passed away Saturday, April 15, 2023 at Kettering Medical Center. He was born in Mt. Vernon, OH on January 24, 1969 to Jack and the late Rella (Stahley) Williams. He was raised in the Belmont area of Dayton along with his brothers, Douglas and Marvin, and sisters; Jackie (Kenny) Baughman and Rhonda (Frank) Shutts, all of who survive him, as does his father, Jack (Rose), and his partner of 33 years, Elwood "Woody" Higgins, Woody's son Matthew (Renee, deceased) and grandsons Tyler (Hayley Carter) and Kevin, and many family members and friends. Lee had worked as a unit clerk at Kettering Medical Center before going on disability. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and love of a good joke or funny story. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Fr. Satish Joseph at 11 AM on Tuesday, April 25, 2023 at Immaculate Conception Parish, 2300 S. Smithville Rd. Dayton, OH 45420. Visitation will be held at the Tobias Funeral Home Belmont Chapel, 648 Watervliet Ave. from 5-7 PM on Monday evening, April 24. Interment will be in Calvary Cemetery. Condolences for the family can be made at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com

