WILLIAMS, Joseph "Joe" passed away on Sunday, March 26, 2023 at the age of 66. A lifelong Daytonian, Joe will be remembered for his kindness, intellect, and conviviality. His imagination and sense of humor were gifts he generously shared with his many friends - young and old, near and far. Joe is survived by his wife of 35 years, Tracy Aylward Williams; his son, Sam, who lives in New York with his wife Eri; and his siblings, Dudley and Patricia. A memorial will be held at 1:00pm on April 21, 2023 at Routsong Funeral Home, Kettering. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Miami Valley School to support financial assistance. They were instrumental in guiding Joe's love of learning. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be made at www.routsong.com.

