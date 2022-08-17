WILLIAMS, LaMarr

dayton-daily-news logo
Born February 17, 1970, in Washington, D.C., to LaMarr Sr., and Regina Williams. Passed away August 10, 2022, age 52. He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife Tami DeBusk, his children DeRoyne Williams, Jaeda Williams, Dean Brock (Ashley), Brandon DeBusk, and Harli DeBusk, his caring mother Regina Brooks, his two devoted sisters Kim Lewis (Brandon), and LaToya Cunningham (Christie), seven grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, August 20, 2022, from 1pm until time of service 2:30p.m. at Bethel AME Church, 1507 Yankee Rd., Middletown, Ohio, Rev. William C. Roberts, II, Pastor. Professional services entrusted to Donald Jordan Memorial Chapel. Donaldjordanmemorialchapel.com.

