WILLIAMS, Lena Mae



Age 96, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, August 6, 2021, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45416, with Pastor DeAris Higgins officiating. Walk through visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: West Memory Gardens Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

