Williams, Lisa

Obituaries
Sept 8, 2024
Williams (Turner), Lisa

A force to be reckoned with, her strength, resilience, and many sacrifices will live on in her daughters. Loved and adored by all who were fortunate to have been a part of her journey. Cherished mother, grandmother, sister, and so much more. Lisa will forever be loved and her memory will dwell in our hearts forever. Private services were held.

H.H. Roberts Mortuary

Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

