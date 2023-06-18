Williams, Mary



Mary Williams age 73 passed away on Friday June 16, 2023. She was born on February 2, 1950 in Hamilton the daughter of the late Ralph and Vina (nee Gray) Combs. She is survived by two sons David (Jill) Williams and James (Ruth) Williams; six grandchildren Landon Foley, Miranda Foley, Chad Murrell, Casaundra Williams, Kynna (Rob Reynolds) Snow, and Brandi Wilkinson; eight great grandchildren Hurricane Sumlin, Tsunami Sumlin, Brendon Foley, E'veah Sizemore, Landon Foley, Amara Foley, Tristan Snow, and Maci Snow; three siblings Dave (Sharon) Combs, Bo (Candice) Combs, and Alberta Phillips. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, other family and close friends. THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences can be made at www.websterfuneralhomes.com



Funeral Home Information

Webster Funeral Home

3080 Homeward Way

Fairfield, OH

45014

https://websterfuneralhomes.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral