Williams, Michaela "Mickey"



Mickey was born in Hamilton, OH, on Sept 16, 1943, to Alvin & Frances Hiler. Mickey owned and operated Sporty's Bar on the Beach, North Redington Beach, Florida for over 20 years. She loved people and dancing and the bar was her second home. Mickey will be greatly missed by her sister; Frances Dixon; two nephews: Rodney & Ronald (Jenny) Dixon; two great nephews, Nick & Seth Dixon other extended family & friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Bruce Williams. Visitation will be Tues., July 16, 2024, at St. Julie Billiart Church from 9:00 AM til the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM. Interment at Butler County Memorial Park. www.colliganfuneralhome.com



