Williams, Roger



Roger E. Williams, age 81, of Monroe, passed away Thursday, March 6, 2025. He was born in Middletown, Ohio on October 3, 1943 to Elery and Naomi (Plummer) Williams. He was a graduate of Lebanon High School, after which he served in the US Navy during the Vietnam War (1965-1967) and received an honorable discharge. He was proud of his service and was able to take an Honor Flight to Washington DC on his 72nd birthday in 2015. He retired from AK Steel after 36 years of service and was a member to Towne Blvd Church of God. Roger was steadfast, gentle, and fully devoted to his family. He was a true handyman who enjoyed building things, fixing things, and tinkering with his cars (especially his 1968 VW Bug).



Roger is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years, Jeannine (Birch) Williams; daughters Kindra Davis and Katrina (Matthew) McGuire; three grandchildren Brynne Davis, Jacob Davis, and Rone McGuire; sisters Arretta (Lew) Rainey and Melinda (Carlos) Fox; brother-in-law John (Debbie) Birch; and numerous family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son-in-law Jeff Davis; sister Lexie (Mike) Kinsworthy.



He was a great man of faith who lived a good life and his family received every blessing from this.



Visitation will be held Tuesday, March 11, 2025 from 10 am to 12 pm at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Avenue, Middletown, Ohio 45005. Funeral service will immediately follow visitation at noon at the funeral home. He will then be laid to rest at North Monroe Cemetery.



Memorial Contributions may be made to Hospice of Butler/Warren Counties.



