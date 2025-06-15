Williams, Rykita Joy



Williams, Rykita "Joy", 51, of Pataskala, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, June 7, 2025 in Southfield, Michigan. Joy was born May 27, 1974, in Ft. Dix, New Jersey, the daughter of Blane and Melanie (Berrien) Williams. She was employed as a mortgage broker for Chase Bank. Survivors include her father, Blane Williams; from her previous marriage to Charles Hargrow, three children, Kalia Hargrow, Elijah Hargrow, and stepson Malcolm Hargrow; one granddaughter, Ja'ly Adams; four siblings, Mario Williams, Devon Williams, Kendell Williams and Kejo (Mercia) Samuels; as well as many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She was preceded in death by her mother, Melanie Williams in 2010. Her funeral service will be held on Friday, June 20, at 1:00 p.m. in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held two hours prior, beginning at 11 a.m. in the funeral home.



