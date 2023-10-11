Williams, Sherri



Sherri Lynn Williams, 56, passed away in her home in Springfield, Ohio.



Sherri was born on March 23, 1967, in Urbana, Ohio. She graduated from Graham High School in 1985 and went on to graduate from Kettering School of Medical Arts. She then started her rewarding career as a Registered Nurse. Sherri dedicated herself as a member of the Urbana YMCA as well as the Urbana Senior Center.



Sherri is survived by her parents, Linda (Parker) Kreglow and Ken Williams; brother, Scott (Tonya) Williams; nephew, Justin Williams; niece, Taylor (Aaron Reeves) Williams; and several special great niece and nephews.



Sherri is preceded in death by grandparents, Brice and Elsie Parker, Carey Williams and Louise Williams, as well as her stepfather, Warren Kreglow.



A gathering of family and friends will be held from 5:00  7:00 PM on Thursday October 12, 2023, in VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio.



Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM on Friday October 13, 2023, in the funeral home with Pastor Mark Hackworth officiating.



Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery, Urbana, Ohio.



Memorial contributions may be made to the animal shelter of your choice.



Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com.



Funeral Home Information

Vernon Funeral Home - Urbana

235 Miami Street

Urbana, OH

43078

https://www.vernonfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral