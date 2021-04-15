X

WILLIAMS, Steven D.

60, of Jamestown, KY, died Tuesday, March 30, 2021. He was born on January 18, 1961, in Middletown, OH, to the late James Wallace "Wally"

Williams and Virginia Ann Fannin Williams.

Steven was a member of Jamestown Christian Church. He graduated from Lemon Monroe High School and NBC Tech.,

Lima, OH. Steven was a diesel mechanic, Regional Service Manager for a Truck Leasing

company and a Business Owner.

Survivors include his wife of 39 years, Judy Ann Gausling Williams; son, A.J. and Adora Williams, of Mt Sterling, KY; daughter, Christine Rose (Josh Nolan) of Jeffersonville, KY; two grandsons, Liam James Harper and Connor Maxwell; two brothers, Gregory A. Williams of Monroe, OH, and Martin W. Williams Curt of Cincinnati, OH.

Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery gravesite on April 17, 2021, at noon.

Care Cremation and Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with final care.

