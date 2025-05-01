Williams, Susie Anna



Age 75, of Dayton, OH, passed away on Wednesday, April 23, 2025. Funeral service will be held at 12:00 pm, Saturday, May 3, 2025, at Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 27 N Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45417, with Pastor Jarvis Ellis officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to service. Interment: Dayton Memorial Park Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to THOMAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 4520 Salem Ave.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com