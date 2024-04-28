WILLIAMSON (Rizer), Janet



WILLIAMSON, Janet, 96, of Springfield, passed away Sunday, April 21, 2024 in Brookdale Buck Creek. She was born February 17, 1928 in Clark County, Ohio the daughter of Walter and Muriel (Wolford) Baker. Jan graduated from Lawrenceville High School, class of 1946. She worked at First National Bank for fifteen years and then joined her husband, Ned Williamson as a secretary for their family business, W.H. Willamson & Son Co. She was a longtime member of Bethel Baptist Church, joining in 1969. Survivors include one sister, Eileen Skidmore of Springfield, two nephews, several great nieces/nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Ned; her son, Eric; three brothers, Mervin, Kermit and James Baker and a sister, Norma McFarland. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 on Wednesday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. Visitation will be held one hour prior from 10:00 to 11:00 am. Burial will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com