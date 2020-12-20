WILLIAMSON, Leroy



In celebration of the extraordinary life of Leroy Williamson who was born on October 20, 1932, to Flora Stalle Barbee and George Williamson in Morrisville, North Carolina. He was raised as an only child by Zola Barbee Jones and William Jones (his aunt and uncle) after the untimely death of his mother and later his grandparents Henry and Lillie Barbee. He was a proud member of the Barbee clan; which included 6 daughters, 5 sons, and their 31 offspring. Later in life, Leroy discovered that he had a brother Moses Pettway who was married to Elizabeth Pettway (with children Moses Jr, Thomas, Demps, and Valerie). Leroy leaves behind a son, David, from his first marriage to Emma J. Grissom with whom he enjoyed a 23-year marriage until her passing in 1982. On March 17th,1989, Leroy married Eva Muckle-Conley and they enjoyed 31- years of marriage.



Leroy spent most of his childhood in Morrisville, NC. He completed his elementary school education at Shiloh School in Morrisville, NC, in 1945. He graduated from Berry O'Kelly High School in 1949. During the time that Leroy was in Morrisville he attended Pleasant Grove Christian Church and on the 2nd Sunday in September 1942 Leroy was baptized and received the right hand of fellowship, leading to his Christianity and lifelong devotion to his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He served in Pleasant Grove Church until he later left North Carolina and became a member at Zion Baptist Church in Dayton, OH.



Leroy enjoyed his Bible studies and became a scholar of both the Old and New Testaments. In October 1950, he started at North Carolina Central University, where he met his first wife Emma. Leroy was drafted by the US Army where he achieved the rank of Sergeant and was on active duty for two years



before returning to North Carolina Central and completing his education with a Mathematics degree in 1957. During his



collegiate career, he was mentored by a fellow mathematician, Mr. John Otis Smith, and he enjoyed an enduring friendship with Mr. Smith and his wife, Mary Hester Smith. Leroy would later complete his master's degree from Miami University in 1963.



In 1957, Leroy and Emma moved to Dayton, Ohio, and they were blessed with a son, David Leroy Williamson. Leroy worked first for the United States Post Office for several years before taking a job as a mathematician at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, where he retired after 31 years of service.



Leroy was involved in many organizations during his life but he was most devoted to Zion Baptist Church where he served as Chairman of the Trustee Board, Treasurer, Member of the Usher Board, and beloved church member for 63 years. Until his passing, Leroy was serving as Trustee Emeritus for Zion Baptist Church. Leroy was a member of Miami Consistory and member of Amer Temple No. 107 where he had several affiliations within the Shrine. These are some of the highlights: A Fifty-Year Member and Past Master of the Ancient Square Lodge #40, Grand Inspector General and Past Commander-in-Chief of Miami Consistory#26, Past Potentate Amer Temple #107 A.E.A.O.N.M.S., Member of Solomon Johnson Council #4, Royal&Select Master and Honorary Imperial Potentate.



Additionally, Leroy was involved in the Dayton Spur Club, Dayton Area Board of Realtors, a board member and major supporter of the Mary Scott Nursing Center, Dayton African American Legacy Institute, and the NAACP. Throughout his life, Leroy mentored many children, teenagers, and adults and also sponsored exchanged students from Africa in his home (most notably Winston Davis originally from Nigeria now of New York City). Leroy was active in local Dayton politics,



providing housing for low-income families in his real-estate holdings and a proud supporter of our first African American President Barack Obama.



During his life, Leroy enjoyed talking with everyone. He had a quiet yet strong demeanor. His passions included: teaching, reading, watching sports (baseball: Cincinnati Reds, football: Cleveland Browns, bowling, watching/playing tennis (especially playing with his son), cooking (anything spicy), and doing anything to uplift and to support his community. He was a happy, loving spirit who was devoted to his family and friends up until his passing on Thursday, December 10th, 2020. Leroy leaves behind: his wife Eva; his son David of Atlanta, GA; his stepchildren, Darren M. Conley of Columbus, OH, Alanna Conley-Oyofo (Philip) of Atlanta, Ga., and Cherie Ann Conley of Raleigh, NC.; his sisters-in-law Florine Brown, Betty Ward,



Barbara Bayne, Mary Grissom, Esther Grissom, Mary L.



Chattams and Bettie Jackson; his brother-in-law Willie Grissom; his nieces Robinette Ward, Beverlyn Grissom, Marice Grissom Freeman (Charles), Valerie Pettway Forney, Carmen Pettway, and Camryn Grissom; his nephews Erick Grissom, Tony Brown (Denise), Leonard Satterwhite, Moses Pettiway, Demps Pettiway, Quentin Grissom and Trey Brown; Goddaughters Sharon and Sheila Mullen; his surrogate granddaughter Evyn James; and his special cousin Michelle Hopkins, who lived with him for several years after the death of his first wife. Leroy had many life long friends: Edward Rookard,



Hebrew Dixon (his son Lathan), and Ernestine and Herb Smalls. Additionally, Leroy leaves behind many other relatives and friends too many to mention but all deeply loved by him.



Walk through visitation will be held 9:00 am - 10:00 am, Monday, December 21, 2020, at Thomas Funeral Home, 4520 Salem Ave., Trotwood, Ohio 45416. Masonic Service will be held at 10:00 am. Private family service immediately following. Interment: Dayton National Cemetery. Got to www.thomasfunerals.com for virtual streaming link and to send online condolences to the family.



In lieu of flowers, the family wishes memorial contributions be made to: Prince Hall Scholarship Fund - rtree2@msn.com; www.HospiceofDayton.org/support2020; Zionbaptistchurch684@aol.com - Attn: Babb Scholarship Fund; Mary Scott Nursing



Center - www.msnc.org - Giving to Non-Profit; or NAACP - www.NAACPdayton.org - navigate to More then Donate.

