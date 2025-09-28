Willie Long Jr.

Photo of Willie Long Jr.

Credit: Legacy.com

Obituaries
6 hours ago
Long, Jr., Willie J. "Joe"

Willie J. Long Jr. "Joe", age 89, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, October 2, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

