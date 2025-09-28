Willie Long Jr.

Long, Jr., Willie J. "Joe"



Willie J. Long Jr. "Joe", age 89, of Dayton, OH, departed this life Wednesday, September 24, 2025. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, October 2, 2025 at House of Wheat Funeral Home, 2107 N. Gettysburg Ave., Dayton, OH. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. Interment Shiloh Park Cemetery.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com