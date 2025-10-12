Willie Smith

Photo of Willie Smith

Photo of Willie Smith
6 hours ago
Smith, Willie

Age 98, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, September 28, 2025. Memorial service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, October 16, 2025, at Thomas Funeral Home & Crematory, 4520 Salem Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45416. Family will gather one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.thomasfunerals.com; virtual streaming link available.

Funeral Home Information

Thomas Funeral Home - Trotwood (Dayton)

4520 Salem Avenue

Dayton, OH

45416

https://www.thomasfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

