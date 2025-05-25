Willis, JoAnn "Joni"



JoAnn (Joni) passed into heaven on May 19, 2025, at the age of 89. She was born in Shamokin, Pennsylvania on July 13, 1935, the youngest of six children of Joseph and Pauline Mackel, who preceded her in death. She is also preceded in death by sisters Adeline Zyla, Rita Boshinski, Antoinette Clifford, Rosemarie Mackel, and brother Adam Mackel, and grandson-in-law Steve Durkee. A graduate of Shamokin High School, she came to Dayton, OH, and worked for McCall's until 1959. She met her husband on a blind date arranged by her older sister. They married in 1958 and lived together in Columbus, OH, where she worked at Westinghouse. The couple and her growing family also lived in San Antonio, TX; Lawton, OK; and returned to Dayton, OH in 1964. She is survived by her husband, Robert A. Willis, DDS, and their four children, Deborah Perkins (David), Sandra Speake (Jack), Robert Willis Jr, and Nancy Willis (Dana); as well as grandchildren Niki DeLonge (Daniel), Ryan Goubeaux, Kristen Durkee, Megan Holsapple (Mark), and Danny Goubeaux (Cori), and 11 great-grandchildren. She showed her skill with numbers for decades as the bookkeeper for The Rosewood Medical Group and her husband's dental practice. Later, she also worked for Wright-Patt Credit Union in the mortgage department, where she made many dear friends. She was a member of the Women's Auxiliary to the Dayton Dental Society, St. Rita's Catholic parish and St. Mary of the Assumption parish, and in her early years enjoyed bowling and tennis. As a supportive wife and beloved mother and grandmother, she was always there when we needed her. She will be remembered for her dedication to family, always having a full cookie jar with the best homemade cookies, and hosting massive family holidays. With her love of ceramics, we all have handmade cups and figurines. She had a sewing room fit for any top-notch seamstress and ensured all the kids had handmade pajamas and her girls were in matching dresses. She could crochet an afghan in record time, blanketing all of our homes with her beautiful warm hugs. A Celebration of Life with Family and Friends will be held from 6:00- 8:00 p.m. on Monday, June 2, 2025, at the Anderson Funeral Home- Springboro Chapel, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio, 45066. A Memorial Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church, 9579 Yankee Road, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Inurnment to be held privately at Woodland Cemetery and Arboretum Mausoleum, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton, Ohio, 45409. Memories or online condolences may be made to the Willis Family at www.anderson-fh.com.



