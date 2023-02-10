WILLIS, Nancy Ann



Nancy Ann Willis of Xenia, died peacefully in her sleep surrounded by family on Sunday, February 5th, 2023, at the age of 77, after a long illness.



The family wishes to thank the staff of Symphony of Centerville and Miami Valley Hospice for their dedicated care during her long illness.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St., Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Friday, February 10th, 2023, from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. The family will hold a private graveside at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her honor to Alzheimer's Association, Miami Valley Chapter, (6077 Far Hills Ave. #117, Dayton, Ohio 45459 or online https://www.alz.org/dayton). You are welcome to write a condolence message, plant a tree, upload a photo, and share a story about Nancy at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

