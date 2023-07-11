Willis, Ralph Dwain



Ralph Dwain Willis passed away on July 2, 2023, at his home in Xenia, OH.



Ralph was born in Lebanon, OH, September 21, 1961, to Ralph Dale Willis and Patsy (Bolser) Eneix. He worked for 30+ years as a refrigeration technician and was part of the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local Union 162.



Ralph enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren, watching Bengals football, listening to Reds baseball, and singing karaoke. He was truly the life of the party, and had such a big heart.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Anita, son Jason, daughter Alicia, grandchildren Jason Jr. and Aviana, brothers Steve (Patti), Rodney, and Wesley (Bernice), and sisters Pam (John) and Betty (Dale), and step-brother Timmy Eneix.



He was preceded in death by his mother Patsy, father Ralph, and sister Sharon Goldsberry.



There will be a Celebration of Life Ceremony at the Xenia VFW Post 2402 on Saturday, 7/22/2023, starting at 4pm. Dinner will be served after the Eulogy.



