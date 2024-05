Williston, Gladys



At 100 years of age, Gladys Williston passed away, Wednesday, May 15, 2024 in Searcy, Arkansas.



Mrs. Williston was preceded in death by her husband, H. Williston. She is survived by her children, Linda Atkinson of Englewood, Florida, Joyce Elaine Wilder of Monroe, Ohio, Liz and husband, Tony Wilson of Searcy, Arkansas, Danny H. Williston of Searcy, Arkansas; 7 grandchildren, Darren Atkinson, Tina Atkinson Feuer, Kent Wilder, Melissa Wilder Davis, Derek Wilder, Emily Wilson, Ethan Wilson; 16 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren.



Mrs. Williston taught for 39 years, first in Kentucky and then in Middletown, Ohio. She obtained her teaching degree from Morehead State University and a Master's degree from Xavier University.



Visitation will be 12-1 pm on Friday, May 24, 2024 at Breitenbach Anderson Funeral Home, 517 South Sutphin Street, Middletown, OH 45044. A Funeral/Memorial Service will follow at 1 pm with Pastor Grady Smith officiating. Burial will be at Butler County Memorial Park.



