WILLKE, William A. "Bill"



Age 89, of Butler Twp., passed away unexpectedly Thursday, March 2, 2023. Bill was born February 18, 1934, in Maria Stein, Ohio, to the late Edgar & Alfrida (Kleinhenz) Willke. In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Esther (Hausfeld); his sister, Rosann Spitzer and one grandson, Blake Willke. Bill had been a member of Queen of Martyrs Church and later St. Christopher Church for the past 45 years. After grade school at St. John in Maria Stein, Bill proudly attended high school at the Culver Military Academy, which had a major impact on his life. He earned 9 varsity letters as a three-sport athlete in football, basketball and baseball. He earned the honor of Best All Around Athlete in 1952. Following high school, Bill graduated from Miami University, Oxford. He had successful careers with Standard Oil Company, NCR Corporation and ultimately retired from Tibon/US Chrome in Dayton, Ohio. He was an avid golfer at Cassel Hills and had two holes-in-one (one less than Esther). He enjoyed UD Basketball, the Dayton Dragons, the Buckeyes and the Bengals, and truly enjoyed watching his grandchildren's sporting and other events. He has enjoyed doing water aerobics at the Vandalia Rec Center and meeting with friends at the coffee club for 30 years. Bill is survived by five children, Nancy Larson (Jim), Mary Crane, Joan Brayman, Ed Willke (Angie) & Carol Aurilia (Mike); two siblings, Marilyn Schwieterman, and Janet Bolton (Jim); eleven grandchildren, Diana (Luis), Michael (Danielle), Vanessa (Tyler), Kevin, Kenny, Marie, Lindsey, Olivia, Jason, Luke & Jonathan; and by four great-grandchildren, Lucas, Daniel, Benjamin and Livi; along with 64 nieces and nephews who he loved to "torment." Bill cared deeply about his family and many friends. He enjoyed life and loved to bring a smile to people's faces. He will be deeply missed. The family will be receiving friends from 4:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 8 at Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia. Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated Thursday, March 9, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 435 E. National Rd., Vandalia with Fr. Robert Hale officiating. Interment will be held on a later date at St. John Cemetery in Maria Stein, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Bill's favorite charity, the Vandalia Butler Food Pantry, P.O. Box 724, Vandalia, OH 45377 or to the St. Rose Catholic Church, ATTN: Our Father House, 7428 St. Rt. 119, Maria Stein, OH 45860 in Bill's memory. Arrangements entrusted to Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, Vandalia.

