WILSON-AUFDENCAMP, Kathleen H.

Age 61 of Centerville, passed away on June 13, 2021. She was born on March 21, 1960, to the late Daniel and Mary Jane (Smith) Wilson.

She is survived by her siblings, Sue O'Neal (Wilson), Chris Wilson, Cristin Wilson, Tim Wilson, Michael Wilson, and Pat Wilson.

Kathleen attended and graduated from Centerville High School and Bowling Green University.

No services will be scheduled.

