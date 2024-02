Wilson, Bonnie L.



Bonnie L. Wilson age 71 of Hamilton passed away Saturday February 17, 2024. Visitation 5-8 PM Thursday at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME, 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield. Funeral service 10:00 AM Friday February 23, 2024 at the funeral home.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com