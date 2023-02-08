WILSON, Charlie "Butch"



Born May 6, 1948, lost his fight to cancer on February 4, 2023. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Patricia (Patty) Wilson; 3 children, Jeff (Ozlem) Wilson, Anna (Rich) Ryman, Tammie (Chad) Hotlzapple. He has 7 grandchildren, Sidney, Jackson, Collin, Alana (Brad), Dalton, Krystal (Sean) and Isaac; 5 great-grandchildren, Ave, Emree, Bexley, Kaynon and Koraline. Siblings include Sherry McGrew, Judy Hobbs, Roger Creachbaum, Danny (Carol) Wilson, Frank Wilson, Gloria Wilson and Sam Wilson; and many nieces, nephews, sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law.



He was a retiree from the United States Air Force, and also retired from being a truck driver. He loved to go to the casinos and play the lottery. He has been a long-time member of The Fraternal Order of Eagles in Springfield. He loved The Cincinnati Bengals, Cincinnati Reds and The Ohio State University. He loved spending time with his family and always tried to make us laugh.



Services will be held at Jones, Kenney, Zechman Funeral Home at 1002 E. High Street, Springfield. Viewing will be held Thursday, February 9, 2023, from 5 pm to 8 pm. Funeral services will be held on Friday, February 10, 2023, at 10 am, with Pastor Paul Dowdy officiating. Condolence may be shared at:



