Wilson, Hezekiah



He graduated from Roosevelt High School in the class of 1963, demonstrating an early commitment to education and self-improvement. Beyond his professional endeavors, Hezekiah had a passion for fishing and a particular fondness for western movies. These pastimes brought him joy and were reflective of the simple pleasures he cherished throughout his life.



Hezekiah was a proud grandfather, relishing the time spent with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He often said that being a grandfather was one of his proudest accomplishments. He leaves behind a legacy of love, teaching, and support that will undoubtedly continue with his family.



He is survived by his son, Steven Wilson; daughter, Stephanye Wilson; grandsons, Darnell Wilson, Steven Wilson Jr.; granddaughters, Melahnye Irwin, Robyn Irwin, Chanae' Wilson; and great-grandchildren, Danell, Damya, Demani, Ray Ray, Mylah, and Winter. He is also remembered dearly by his brother, John; brother, Yippy; sister, Shirley; aunt and uncle, Clyde and Vera Meeks; best friend, Sam Mahoney; as well as his sister-in-law, Rita Roberson, and brothers-in-law, Mark and William Roberson.



Hezekiah was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Mary Wilson; his parents, Alberta and James Kyle Wilson; and brothers, James Kyle Wilson Jr., Oscar Wilson, David Wilson, and McArthur Wilson.



The visitation for Hezekiah Wilson will be held on February 17, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 AM at New Bethany For Christ Church, located at 12 Strader Dr, Dayton, OH 45426. Hezekiah will be laid to rest at West Memory Gardens.



As we remember Hezekiah, we celebrate a life well-lived, filled with love, laughter, and dedication to family. His nurturing spirit and kind heart will forever be missed but will always remain a part of the precious memories held close by those who loved him dearly.



