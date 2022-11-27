WILSON, Joseph

WILSON, Sr., Joseph Edward



Age 74, passed away on November 23, 2022. He was born in Washington Court House, Ohio, to Charles and Jessie Wilson. Joe was preceded in death by his sisters, Ellen Seymour, Betty Schaefer and Patty Hottinger; and brothers, Robert and Charles Wilson. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years, Karen; his children, Joseph Wilson Jr. (Crystal), Sherry (David) Ingles and step-son, Matthew Howell; his grandchildren, David and Christian Ingles, Cary, Aspen and Kenzie Wilson. Joe is also survived by his brother, Paul Curl; sisters, Doris Wilson and Mary Armstrong (Dean) and numerous nieces and nephews. Joe retired from PPG Coatings Services (MetoKote Corporation) after 33 years of service as a plant mechanic. Joe was a Vietnam veteran serving in the U.S. Marine Corp. Funeral services will be held at 12:00-noon, Tuesday, November 29 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Dr., Vandalia with Pastor Mark Batton officiating. Interment will follow at Poplar Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 11:00 am until time of service.

