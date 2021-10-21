dayton-daily-news logo
WILSON, Robert Barry

81, of West Lafayette passed away Monday, October 18, 2021, at his home.

Robert was born March 31, 1940 in Dayton, OH, to the late Robert A. and Ella F. (Dwillis) Wilson. He was a graduate of Patterson Co-op. He worked for Progressive Printers.

On October 14, 1961, he married Kathleen Whitacre in

Dayton, OH. She preceded him in death on October 9, 2020.

Robert was a member of the Dayton Masonic Lodge #147. He enjoyed spending summers at his cabin in Canada fishing with family and friends on LaCloche Lake.

Surviving is daughter Tammy Carty (husband, Michael) of West Lafayette; brother David (wife, Gwen) Wilson of Cleveland, OH; and four grandchildren: Andrew and Bailey Weber and Zach and Mitchell Carty.

Along with his wife, Kathleen, he is preceded in death by his parents and grandchild Alex Carty.

Visitation will be held from 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm Saturday, October 23, 2021, at Hippensteel Funeral Home. Funeral

service will begin at 2:30 pm. Interment to follow at Tippecanoe Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be directed to IU Hospice or a charity of your choosing. Share memories and condolences online at


www.hippensteelfuneralservice.com


