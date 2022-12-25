WILT, Herman Leroy



Age 80, of Springfield passed away on December 21, 2022, in his home. He was born in Springfield on November 28, 1942, the son of Herman E. and Ruby (Winkle) Wilt. Herman was an Army Veteran and retired from Navistar in 2001 after 30 years of service and was a member of UAW Local 402. He was a member of Lighthouse Holiness Chapel WHAC, where he was a charter member of the church and served as the Treasurer. Herman was an avid angler and enjoyed taking many memorable fishing trips. Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Zelma (Owens) Wilt; children, Michelle (Ballard) Bierbaugh, Kevin (Bonnie) Wilt, Jared Wilt and Jacob Wilt; grandchildren, Joshua Bierbaugh, Benjamin (Ciera) Bierbaugh, Heather Bierbaugh, Michael (Lori) Wilt, Rachel (Dustin) Oliver and Hannah (Jacob) Ford; five great-grandchildren; step-sister, Phyllis Kelly; niece, Tina Breakall, along with many extended family members. In addition to his parents, Herman was preceded in death by his daughter, Kimberly Wilt; sister, Linda Sherman; step-sister, Patty Wilt and nephew, Thurston Sherman. Family and friends are invited to gather on Friday, December 30, 2022, from 11:30am-12:30pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME, with funeral services beginning at 12:30pm. Live-streaming of Herman's service will be available via the Littleton & Rue Facebook Page beginning at 12:30. Burial will be in Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. Expressions of sympathy may be shared by visiting www.littletonandrue.com.



